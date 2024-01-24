Celebrating our 2023 open-source contributions

At Trail of Bits, we pride ourselves on making our best tools open source, such as Slither, PolyTracker, and RPC Investigator. But while this post is about open source, it’s not about our tools…

In 2023, our employees submitted over 450 pull requests (PRs) that were merged into non-Trail of Bits repositories. This demonstrates our commitment to securing the software ecosystem as a whole and to improving software quality for everyone. A representative list of contributions appears at the end of this post, but here are some highlights:

  • Sigstore-conformance, a vital component of our Sigstore initiative in open-source engineering, functions as an integration test suite for diverse Sigstore client implementations. Ensuring conformity to the Sigstore client testing suite, it rigorously evaluates overall client behavior, addressing critical scenarios and aligning with ongoing efforts to establish an official Sigstore client specification. This workflow-focused testing suite seamlessly integrates into workflows with minimal configuration, offering comprehensive testing for Sigstore clients.
  • Protobuf-specs is another initiative in our open-source engineering. It is a collaborative repository for standardized data models and protocols across various Sigstore clients andhouses specifications for Sigstore messages. To update protobuf definitions, use Docker to generate protobuf stubs by running $ make all, resulting in Go and Python files under the ‘gen/’ directory.
  • pyOpenSSL stands as the predominant Python library for integrating OpenSSL functionality. Over approximately the past nine months, we have been actively involved in cleanup and maintenance tasks on pyOpenSSL as part of our contract with the STF. pyOpenSSL serves as a thin wrapper around a subset of the OpenSSL library, where many object methods simply invoke corresponding functions in the OpenSSL library.
  • Osquery is an SQL-powered framework for operating system instrumentation, monitoring, and analytics. We made numerous contributions to osquery, most notably adding process event monitoring for macOS based on the new Endpoint Security API; completely overhauling the project’s code-signing, packaging, and CI; and, last but not least, adding native support for Apple Silicon, the ARM-based architecture that Apple began transitioning to in 2022.
  • Homebrew-core serves as the central repository for the default Homebrew tap, encompassing a collection of software packages and associated formulas for seamless installations. Once you’ve configured Homebrew on your Mac or Linux system, you gain the ability to execute “brew install” commands for software available in this repository. Emilio Lopez, an application security engineer, actively contributed to this repository by submitting several pull requests and introducing new formulas or updating existing ones. Emilio’s focus has predominantly been on tools developed by ToB, such as crytic-compile, solc-select, Caracal, and others. Consequently, individuals can effortlessly install these tools with a straightforward “brew install” command, streamlining the installation process.
  • Ghidra, a National Security Agency Research Directorate creation, is a powerful software reverse engineering (SRE) framework. It offers advanced tools for code analysis on Windows, macOS, and Linux, including disassembly, decompilation, and scripting. Supporting various processor instruction sets, Ghidra serves as a customizable SRE research platform, aiding in the analysis of malicious code for cybersecurity purposes. We fixed numerous bugs to enhance its functionality, particularly in support of our work on DARPA’s AMP (Assured Micropatching) program.

We would like to acknowledge that submitting a PR is only a tiny part of the open-source experience. Someone has to review the PR. Someone has to maintain the code after the PR is merged. And submitters of earlier PRs have to write tests to ensure the functionality of their code is preserved.

We contribute to these projects in part because we love the craft, but also because we find these projects useful. For this, we offer the open-source community our most sincere thanks and wish everyone a happy, safe, and productive 2024!

Some of Trail of Bits’ 2023 open-source contributions

