Another prolific year of open-source contributions

By Samuel Moelius

This time last year, we wrote about the more than 190 Trail of Bits-authored pull requests that were merged into non-Trail of Bits repositories in 2021. In 2022, we continued that trend by having more than 400 pull requests merged into non-Trail of Bits repositories!

Why is this significant? While we take great pride in the tools that we develop, we recognize that we benefit from tools maintained outside of Trail of Bits. When one of those tools doesn’t work as we expect, we try to fix it. When a tool doesn’t fill the need we think it was meant to, we try to improve it. In short, we try to give back to the community that gives so much to us.

Here are a few highlights from the list of PRs at the end of this blog post:

The projects named below represent software of the highest quality. Software of this caliber doesn’t come from just merging PRs and publishing new releases; it comes from careful planning, prioritizing features, familiarity with related projects, and an understanding of the role that a project plays within the larger software ecosystem. We thank these projects’ maintainers both for the work the public sees and for innumerable hours spent on work the public doesn’t see.

We wish you a happy, safe, and similarly productive 2023!

Some of Trail of Bits’s 2022 Open-Source Contributions

Cryptography

Tech Infrastructure

Software testing tools

Blockchain software

