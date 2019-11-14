Introducing iVerify, the security toolkit for iPhone users

“If privacy matters, it should matter to the phone your life is on.” So says Apple in their recent ads about Privacy on the iPhone and controlling the data you share—but many of the security features they highlight are opt-in, and users often don’t know when or how to activate them.

But hey… we got your back!

Today, Trail of Bits launched iVerify, a user-friendly iPhone security toolkit, now available for download in the iOS Apple Store. iVerify makes it easy to manage the security of your accounts and online presence with simple instructional guides. Crucially, it also detects security anomalies on your iPhone or iPad.

Read more about iVerify in VICE Motherboard.

Yes, you do need to secure your iPhone

Although iOS malware attacks have been relatively rare, 2019 saw the largest attack against iPhone users to date. And in September, a new iPhone Boot ROM exploit was released that allows anyone with physical control of a phone to run arbitrary code. (See details in our post “Tethered Jailbreaks Are Back.”)

Fortunately, there are plenty of ways to protect your data, but locking down your iPhone and iCloud account is not straightforward. There are dozens of settings that need to change, and the trade-offs between enabling and disabling a feature aren’t always clear. iVerify makes these trade-offs straightforward with guides that show you how to adjust settings based on privacy and security needs.

iVerify alerts you to security anomalies

Not only does iVerify help you keep your data confidential and limit data sharing, it helps protect the integrity of your device. It’s normally almost impossible to tell if your iPhone has been hacked, but our app gives you a heads-up. iVerify periodically scans your device for anomalies that might indicate it’s been compromised, gives you a detailed report on what was detected, and provides actionable advice on how to proceed.

iVerify does all of this using iverify-core, our suite of iOS integrity and security checks originally created for professional developers. These checks were developed by Trail of Bits based on our extensive experience and expertise in iOS internals and iOS security. iverify-core is updated as new versions of the iPhone and new security checks are released, so new iVerify app users will get the benefit of years of improvement.

Get yours now on the iOS App Store

For iPhone users: To find iVerify on the iOS App Store, simply search for “Trail of Bits” or click here to get the app now.

For developers: Want to license iverify-core? Contact us today and let’s get you started.