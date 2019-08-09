A Day in the Life of Alessandro Gario, Senior Security Engineer

People interested in joining Trail of Bits often ask us what it’s like to work on the Engineering Services team. We felt that the best answer would be a profile of some of the talented individuals on our team, and let them describe their experiences at Trail of Bits in their own words.

Today, we’re featuring Alessandro Gario, a member of our Engineering Team who lives in Italy. Alessandro works on open-source projects implementing new functionalities, reducing technical debt and improving their performance overall.

How did you end up at Trail of Bits?

I first learned of Trail of Bits in my Twitter feed. I was on the lookout for new opportunities, so I started sniffing around the company and learning about its many open-source projects. I began with McSema, a project for lifting compiled executables to LLVM IR. Originally, I just wanted to try out the software, but I wanted to talk to the developers so I ended up in the Empire Hacking slack, where Trail of Bits engineers answer questions about their open-source work. My main contributions on the project were to the CMake code, improving the build experience and implementing better dependency management.

Dan Guido (CEO, Trail of Bits) noticed my contributions to McSema, and happened to have an immediate need for someone to work on osquery issues, so he made me an offer. Dan sent me a contract to work on a single task, and I officially became a Trail of Bits contractor! I had so much fun; it was the first time I was allowed so much freedom in working on a project — both in when I could work, and how I could direct my own tasking.

My contract ended when I finished the osquery task. With more time on my hands, it was now the perfect opportunity to engage more with the community, and take on the bugfixes and feature requests submitted by the users. Eventually, Trail of Bits had received enough requests for osquery work that they sent me a full-time job offer, and the rest is history.

What projects are you working on currently?

Primarily I am involved with the osquery project, having dedicated so much of my time to it that I was accepted as a member of the five-person committee of maintainers! The project, and especially its build toolchain, is currently being renovated to operate independently of its old home at Facebook.

I also provide Qt SDK UI work for an internal project where we are creating a powerful source code navigation and cross-referencing utility for security auditors. Beyond that, I occasionally help out our other projects with their CMake-related issues.

On the side, I’ve continued to pursue experiments with how to fit eBPF into osquery, which is part of an ongoing effort to improve osquery’s event-driven detection capability on Linux. I recently spoke on this topic at QueryCon.

How do you schedule your workday?

When I don’t have to work alone, for any kind of collaboration I need to align my schedule with the rest of the team. Because of the time zone differences, I have to be flexible. If I were to stick to a strict 9am-6pm work shift, it wouldn’t really work. I organize my workday around my preferred schedule, but also that of the US-based Trail of Bits employees and customers who are 6 to 9 hours behind/earlier than me here in Italy. When it’s late afternoon in New York, it’s nighttime in Milan. Most of my meetings are around 5pm or 6pm my time, which suits me. It has never been a problem; I really like the schedule.

What are the most challenging aspects of your job?

Sometimes a task’s requirements, at least the way the task is initially envisioned, are hard to implement due to technical or design hard constraints. That’s difficult, because you have to find a creative compromise that works for everyone.

On rare occasions that I get stuck, I get the help of the team. Our Slack channels are like a mini StackOverflow website: you can just ask, and get immediate answers from experts. That is one of the great things about working here.

When contributing to any open-source project with external maintainers, you will eventually have to work with people outside the company to finish your job and get the work integrated into the next release. Sometimes, you have to work a little extra after you think the task is “finished,” because you still have to work with the upstream project to make everyone happy.

What is the most rewarding aspect of your work at Trail of Bits?

I was always interested in information security. I would look at Twitter and see all of these conferences, events, and people who were building great things. I am finally able to travel to these events and meet these people. I even gave my first conference talk last month, at QueryCon!

I am exposed to challenging issues that make me learn, especially when I get other people at the company involved. The ability to work with, and learn from, a talented group of experienced engineers is a reward in itself.

When I am given a task, I am trusted with the responsibility to see it through to the end, and work on it on my own. I do my best work and feel the most motivated when I am trusted this way.

What is some career advice for someone who wants to join us here?

Whenever I sought positions in the security engineering field, they seemed to be mostly for external pen-testing web services, which wasn’t particularly interesting to me. I’ve done a little bit of reverse-engineering and CTFs, but vulnerability research is not really my field either. I like to apply my engineering skills working on projects to build software. I’ve decided that you have to actively seek something that challenges and interests you, and carve out your own opportunity.

My advice is to find a relevant project you would like to support, and look for easy issues to solve, or even just review an open Pull Request, or improve the documentation. Once you get to know the project, it becomes easier to start contributing cool changes.

This is exactly what has worked for me personally. I know it is hard, because most people don’t have the time for after-hours work. And there’s no guarantee that you will get hired. But choose projects that are intrinsically motivating to you, and keep doing cool stuff as much as possible in your spare time. Have fun, and in the end you will get noticed.

The Engineering Services Team is Hiring

We appreciate Alessandro taking the time from his projects to talk about what it’s like to work here. Our Engineering Services Team is distributed around the globe, and each of our engineers brings a unique set of skills and contributions. Our work is public-facing, open-source, and client-driven. In close partnership with our customers, we are continuously working to extend and improve endpoint security solutions like osquery, Santa, and gVisor. Our recent work includes the implementation of 2FA support within PyPI, the Python package management system. We contribute to security event alerting pipeline projects like StreamAlert or the Carbon Black API, and are always working to improve our own security analysis tools like McSema and Remill. Our customers rely on us to solve their open-source security software challenges.

We are currently hiring for another Senior Security Engineer. Please apply if you are interested and feel you are qualified!